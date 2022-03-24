17-year-old pleads guilty to murder in deadly shooting of SIUE student

Jacob Godoy could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — One of two teenagers charged in the 2021 death of a Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville student pleaded guilty Thursday.

Jacob Godoy, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the January 2021 shooting death of Moneer Damra.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence. It happened on Jan. 14, 2021, on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the suspects pulled their car up to another car and shot Damra.

Days later, Godoy and another man, Jimmy Ortiz, were charged with murder.

A press release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said Godoy could face up to life in prison.

“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Haine said. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”

Ortiz, now 20 years old, remains in custody in connection with the case. The press release said his case is pending.