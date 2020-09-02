ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old female was shot to death Sunday morning and police say they do have a suspect in custody.

The incident happened inside an apartment in the 10200 block of Valley Drive in north St. Louis County. According to police, officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. and found two females shot inside the residence.



First responders did perform life-saving treatments on the second female, who was then transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

