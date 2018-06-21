BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A teenager is facing a handful of felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl he was babysitting.

Earlier this month on June 5, the Belleville Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on the 9700 block of Raymond Drive. Officers spoke with a young girl who said a family acquaintance, who had been babysitting her, allegedly sexually assaulted her while the two were home.

Following an investigation, police placed 18-year-old David Withrow II into custody without incident on Tuesday. Wednesday, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged Withrow II with five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault with a victim under the age of 13-years-old, and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse with a child under the age of 13-year-old. Each of the eight counts classifies as felonies.

Withrow II's bond was set at $20,000.

