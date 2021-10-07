18-year-old charged for crash that killed 3 members of Bethalto family

Blake Jones is facing multiple charges, including reckless homicide, which is a Class 3 felony

BETHALTO, Ill. — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges for the death of a family of three after a car crash in Madison County.

Blake Jones, from Worden, Illinois, is being charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, three counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of reckless homicide.

The crash happened on Aug. 13 at about 7:45 p.m. just outside the city limits of Bethalto near the Fosterburg area. The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy roads.

Investigators determined the family's car was trying to make a left turn onto McCoy Road when a pickup truck sped through a stop sign. That's when witnesses said the driver of the truck hit the driver's side of the family's car.

The driver of the car was 55-year-old John Cafazza. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic Cafazza were passengers. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said. “Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.”

The man who was driving the pickup truck, now identified as Jones, was taken to a St. Louis area hospital with minimal, non-life-threatening injuries.

A release from the sheriff's office states there have been arrangements made through the defendant’s legal counsel to turn himself into authorities on Thursday.