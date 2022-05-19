18-year-old charged in connection with crash that killed 5 members of family

Marshawn Stepney of St. Louis is facing 17 charges that range from second-degree murder and assault to resisting arrest in connection with the May 6 crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old was charged Thursday in connection with a crash on Delmar Boulevard that left five members of a family dead earlier this month.

Marshawn Stepney of St. Louis is facing 17 charges that range from second-degree murder and assault to resisting arrest in connection with the May 6 crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue when a stolen 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on Delmar Boulevard was "attempting to evade police" at "a high rate of speed."

The Jeep struck a 2010 Kia Sedona that was traveling north on Pendleton Avenue. Police said there were seven people in the Kia; four of them died.

On Saturday afternoon at his home in St. Ann, Aaron Piggee said the people who were killed included his mother, Anngelique Simmons, 52; his sister, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two uncles: Ephriam Simmons, 47, and Luther Simmons, 45.

On Saturday, another relative told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that 11-year-old Takara Thompson also died from her injuries.

Authorities said the Jeep was reported stolen from Herculaneum on April 3, and was wanted for felony crimes in multiple jurisdictions. It also hit an Infiniti SUV prior to being involved in the fatal crash. The passenger who was in possession of guns also fired shots at the people inside the SUV, police said.