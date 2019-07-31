ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in north St. Louis.

Jayron Troy Phillips was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action for the shooting death of Camryn Richardson on July 3.

Police said they were called to the 5900 block of McArthur Avenue where they found Richardson shot dead in the back yard of a home with cash stolen out of his wallet.

During the investigation, police said found text conversations on Richardson's phone saying he planned to buy three guns from someone in the area where he was found dead.

Police said the phone number was linked to Phillips. Police said he did not have an explanation for the text messages.

