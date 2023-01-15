18-year-old fatally shot Saturday in East St. Louis

Illinois State Police responded to investigate the homicide shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man that took place Saturday in East St. Louis.

According to a press release, Illinois State Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North 80th Street in East St. Louis.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old man from East St. Louis who had been fatally shot.

No additional information was released about the shooting investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 or the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group agents at 618-343-5239. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.