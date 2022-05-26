18-year-old found shot to death in north St. Louis home Wednesday afternoon

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to an incident report from St. Louis police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers got to the area, someone flagged them down and told them the victim was inside a home.

When officers got inside, they found 18-year-old Matthew Curtis-Lee Johnson Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

