18-year-old shot in south city Tuesday evening

Early investigation suggests the victim was standing at the curb when an unknown person fired shots at him, according to the police report
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was shot along the edge of St. Louis’ The Gate and Lafayette Square neighborhoods Tuesday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of S. Jefferson Avenue and Lasalle Street around 6:10 p.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition and police said his vitals were unstable at the time.

Early investigation suggests the victim was standing at the curb when an unknown person fired shots at him, according to the police report.

