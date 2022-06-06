18-year-old shot, injured while riding in car with father on I-70 in St. Louis

According to an incident report, the shooting happened Sunday night at around 10 p.m. near the Salisbury Street exit of Westbound I-70.

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old was shot and injured while he was riding in a car with his father on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Sunday night.

According to an incident report, the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. near the Salisbury Street exit of Westbound I-70.

Police said they were called to an area hospital where a teen was dropped off with a gunshot wound. He told police the shooting happened while he was riding in a car on westbound I-70 near the Salisbury Street exit.

He said a white car pulled up next to them and started shooting.

The teen said he didn't know why the person shot at them but guessed it was a road rage situation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html