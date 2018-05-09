O'FALLON, Ill. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police said he tried to break into a car, pointed a gun at a person trying to stop him and led police on a chase last Thursday.

According to a press release from the O'Fallon, Illinois, Police Department, Dartayous L. White is facing six charges including armed robbery and possession of a stolen car in connection with an incident on Aug. 30.

The release said White was trying to break into a car on the 100 block of Liberty Crossing when someone saw him. Police said White pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person before jumping in a car and driving off.

The person who had a gun pointed at him gave police a description of the car. Police spotted the car in O'Fallon but were not able to catch it. They spotted the car again on I-64 at I-255.

The ensuing chase ended when the car crashed in Pontoon Beach. Police were able to arrest White and two juvenile suspects who were in the car with him.

White was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen car, possession of stolen firearms, burglary and two counts of aggravated fleeing.

