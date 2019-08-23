CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Chesterfield man is facing charges after intentionally setting his family’s house on fire on August 17.

Dominic Knobei, 19, set fire to a home on Forest Vale Drive while three of his family members were inside, according to court documents.

He lived at the home with his family.

Police said Knobei was captured on surveillance video starting the fire and looking inside a window during it.

Most of the home was destroyed.

During an interview with police, he admitted to setting the fire. He has been charged with first-degree arson.

Police said there is reason to believe that he poses a danger to his family and the community because he attempted to burn down the house with innocent people inside.