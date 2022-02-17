19-year-old charged with attempted burglary after trying to steal cars to flee crash

Amendrezz Turner was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery after he tried to flee the scene of a Feb. 9 crash by stealing cars.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he fled the scene of a crash and tried to steal other cars in O'Fallon, Illinois, last week.

Amendrezz Turner was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery after he tried to flee the scene of a Feb. 9 crash by stealing different cars.

O'Fallon police said Turner was driving a family member's Kia Sorento east on Highway 50 at around 8:25 p.m. Police said the car crossed into the opposite direction of traffic and struck a Honda Odyssey minivan head-on. Turner got out of the car and ran off before officers arrived.

Police said Turner then tried to get into two cars that were stopped in the area.

Police eventually caught up with Turner, who had suffered injuries in the crash. He was treated for his injuries at a St. Louis hospital before being taken into custody.

He is being held at the St. Louis Justice Center.

A woman and her daughter were in the van that Turner hit. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, but her daughter was severely injured. The girl was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.