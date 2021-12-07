19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting of 15-year-old

Kyle Falker was shot and killed on the afternoon of July 11 inside the Preservation Square housing development in the 1400 block of O’Fallon St

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old was charged with murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

Deshaun Ewing was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and attempted robbery in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Falker.

Falker was shot and killed on the afternoon of July 11 inside the Preservation Square housing development in the 1400 block of O’Fallon St.

A mother who talked to 5 On Your Side wished to remain anonymous but said Kyle was best friends with her son. She said that a car pulled up and started shooting at the teen while he was under a tree.

"A car pulled up and started shooting," she said. "Everybody came outside, and he was laying outside."

She went on to say Falker was shot several times and witnesses tried to stop the bleeding and bring him back to life. When paramedics arrived, she said they put at least five sticky bandages on his wounds, but it was clear he had died.

"He didn't do nothing that cost him his life or nothing like that," the mom said. "He ain't even lived his life. Just an average little boy."

Police released surveillance footage showing a car they believed was involved in the shooting a few days later.