19-year-old found shot to death on parking lot in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old died Wednesday after being found shot on a parking lot in St. Louis.

St. Louis police said officers were called to a parking lot on the 2400 block of Whittier Street in St. Louis' The Ville neighborhood at around 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a man lying on the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hosptial, but died a short time later. On Thursday, police identified him as 19-year-old Jadun Byrd, a St. Louis resident.

No other information about the incident was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html