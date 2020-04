This is a developing story

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest in north St. Louis Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Salisbury Street, which is in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers responded at 10:17 p.m. and found the woman shot in the chest.

Police didn't give her condition but said she was conscious and breathing.

No further information on the shooting was available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.