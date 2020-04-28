19-year-old woman shot in domestic assault incident in north St. Louis

The suspect fled the scene on foot

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the torso during a domestic assault Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Salisbury Street, which is in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She told police that a man she knows shot her and ran away.

She was taken to the hospital, where police said her vitals were stable. Her condition was not given.

The suspect is a 21-year-old man. Police didn't release any further information

The department's Domestic Abuse Response team is handling the investigation.