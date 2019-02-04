ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were arrested Monday night after police said they robbed two men of their car and personal items in Larimore Park.

St. Louis County police said the robbers walked up the victims at the park at around 4:40, pointed a gun at them and demanded the victims' keys and property. The victims handed their things over and the men jumped into their car and drove off.

Police said they spotted the stolen car at around 6:15 near Halls Ferry Circle and tried to pull the car over. The car sped off, and officers began a chase. Police said the men in the car jumped out and tried to run off after driving over spike strips, but police were able to arrest them.

Police said they also found a gun and some suspected drugs.

The men, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, have not been charged yet.

The victims were not physically hurt.