ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two men are in custody after police said they carjacked a man in north St. Louis County and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Horizon Village Drive in Spanish Lake, where a man was carjacked. The man told police he was sitting in his car a little before 2 p.m. when two men approached him. They fired a shot into the air and demanded he get out of the car, which he did.

At 3:20, officers with the Special Response Unit saw the car near the intersection of Dunn Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. When officers attempted to the pull the car over, it car sped off.

The chase eventually ended in the parking lot of Jamestown Mall. When the car came to a stop, the two men jumped out of the car and tried to run. Officers took them into custody without further incident.

Police said there were no crashes or injuries in the chase.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KSDK