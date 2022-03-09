2 arrested after shooting, robbery of man in St. Louis late Tuesday night

The man told police he had just been robbed and shot by two men who drove off in a black Chevrolet Impala.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were taken into custody after police said they robbed and shot a man in north St. Louis Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were responding to an unrelated call at around 11:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot on the 2400 block of North Kingshighway. When they got closer, they saw a man limping across Highland Avenue.

The man told police he had just been robbed and shot by two men who drove off in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Officers spotted the car and started chasing after it. After a chase, the car crashed near Interstate 270 and Riverview Boulevard.

Two men jumped out of the car after the crash and tried to run off, but officers caught them and took them into custody.

The men, both 33 years old, have not been charged as of this writing.

Police did not say how badly the victim was injured.

