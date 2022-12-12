2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County

Officers said two people inside the car ran off, but police were able to catch them and take them into custody a short time later.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.

Officers said two people inside the car ran off, but police were able to catch them and take them into custody a short time later.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

