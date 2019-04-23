FERGUSON, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody after a police chase led to a crash in Ferguson, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called for some suspicious activity on Chambers Road. When officers got near the car to run a license plate, the driver sped off.

The officer tried to catch up to the car, but it crashed into another car near the intersection of Airport Road and North Florissant at around 1:45 p.m. The suspect car then flipped and came to a stop on the property of the US Bank just short of hitting the building.

One person in the car got out and tried to run away, but was caught. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken into custody.

The woman in the car struck by the fleeing car was checked out for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.