ST. LOUIS — Two people were arrested in Soulard after police said they led police on a chase across state lines in a stolen car.

A spokesman with the Illinois State Police said a car reported stolen in a carjacking about a month ago was spotted by a trooper on the parking lot of a Collinsville, Illinois, Walmart. A trooper chased after it on Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 111 before losing it. Cahokia police then picked up the chase until the car fled across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they spotted the car near the intersection of South 12th and Sydney Streets in Soulard at around 8 p.m. Police approached the car, but the suspects jumped out of the car and ran off.

Police chased them down and took two people into custody.

A large police presence responded to the area to make sure there were no other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.