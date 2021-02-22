Woman shot after throwing 2-by-4 at her boyfriend's robbers in St. Louis

As the men were getting back into the SUV, the woman threw a wooden two-by-four at them, police said. That's when one of them shot her

ST. LOUIS — A woman who fought back against a pair of robbers early Monday morning ended up getting shot by one of them, according to a police report.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 3500 block of N. 14th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Police said the woman, 44, had just watched two men jump out of a dark SUV and rob her boyfriend at gunpoint. They took his phone, wallet and keys.

As the men were getting back into their SUV, the woman threw a wooden two-by-four at them, police said. One of the men shot at her, striking her in the abdomen and buttocks. The suspects sped away.

She was conscious and breathing when police arrived and was rushed to an area hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition. Her boyfriend was not injured.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

