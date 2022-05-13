University City woman carjacked at gunpoint, police say

The woman was in her car in the 700 block of Heman Avenue when two men approached her and forced her to leave her car at gunpoint.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A University City woman was carjacked by two men Friday at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

University City police said the woman was in her car in the 700 block of Heman Avenue when two men approached her and forced her to leave her car at gunpoint.

The men then took the victim's cellphone and drove away in her car, Washington University police said in an email sent to the campus community.

Authorities said the woman wasn't injured.

The woman's car is a red 2000 Toyota Camry, with Missouri license plates JF7-H5V. It was last seen traveling east.

Neither police department provided a description of the carjackers.

Police asked anyone with information to call 314-725-2211, extension 8010, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously at stlrcs.com or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).