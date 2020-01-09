2 charged after 18-year-old shot and killed in south county

Markus Billingsley, 34, and 36-year-old Radonna Smith have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, robbery, vehicle hijacking and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged with murder in connection to an 18-year-old man’s death.

Markus Billingsley, 34, and 36-year-old Radonna Smith have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, robbery, vehicle hijacking and armed criminal action. They are both being held on $250,000 cash-only bonds.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 30, Billingsley and 18-year-old Brandon Whitfield were at the Classic Car Wash at 4800 Lemay Ferry Road. They were both armed with pistols and approached a man who was in a car wash stall with his car, according to the probable cause statement.

Billingsley and Whitfield robbed the victim and Billingsley took the victim’s cellphone. While Billingsley went into the victim’s car, Whitfield and the victim started fighting and the victim shot and killed Whitfield.

Billingsley got out of the victim’s car and exchanged gunfire with the victim. Billingsley ran away from the car wash and was later picked up by Smith. She took him to the hospital to be treated for a bullet wound.

Smith was with Billingsley and Whitfield earlier in the night while they were discussing stealing the car, according to the probable cause statement. They spotted the victim at the car wash and decided to rob him.