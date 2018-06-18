ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman are facing charges after police said they were involved in a car theft that left a popular party bus driver and one other person injured.

According to charging documents, Curtis Alford, 20, and Jana Stowers, 18, approached two people who had just parked a 2015 Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Chestnut for Taste of Downtown. Police said Alford pepper sprayed the victims, took their keys and drove off in the truck.

Charging documents allege he intentionally struck Mike Arnold, who is known around the area as Gus Gus the Fun Bus, and one other person while speeding away from the scene. Charging documents said Arnold was trying to record the crime with his phone when he was struck.

Alford stopped for a moment to pick up Stowers and drove northbound on 7th Street.

Two officers tried to flag the car down, but Alford swerved at them, forcing the officers to jump out of the way, according to charging documents. The car crashed a short time later, and Alford and Stowers were taken into custody.

Alford was charged with four counts of assault, one count of robbery and five counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.

Stowers was charged with one count of robbery and one count of armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $40,000, cash only.

Arnold is known for his passion for St. Louis and its restaurants and breweries.

"He essentially does promotion for every brewery in the area for free,” said Devin Moore, brewmaster at Kirkwood Station Brewing "He just does it because he really loves our scene and loves making St. Louis a better place."

Now, he’s trying to return the favor.

"I was in shock at first, and then when I came out of that I was like, I have a platform. I'm going to do what I can to support him. He's supported me for years,” Moore said.

Devin is holding a fundraiser Friday. He'll give all proceeds from his small batch release to Mike and his family through a growing GoFundMe page.

At least eight other fundraisers are planned this week.

**Wednesday, 6/20**

Third Wheel Brewing - Donating $1 from every pint or flight and 10% of all food purchases during Trivia Night. Trivia is free for 21+, and begins at 7:30pm

**Thursday, 6/21**

Main and Mill Brewing: Donating 15% of all sales

Kirkwood Station Brewing: Donating 100% of beer sales from the Moore Bier Series. Begins at 5pm, also accepting cash donations on-site.

Two Plumbers Brewery: Donating 15% of all sales

Gioia's Deli: Donating 100% of profit from all sales at The Hill location, which will be staying open until 8 p.m. Featuring live music from Matt Dal and beer from 2nd Shift Brewing.

Ferguson Brewing Company: Donating 15% of all sales

Yoga Buzz at The Weingarten: Donating 20% of all ticket sales from an evening of Yoga + Wine.

**Saturday, 6/23**

Steve's Hot Dogs(both locations): Donating 15% of all sales, all day long. The Hill loation (2131 Marconi) is open 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The TG location is 3457 Magnolia from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK