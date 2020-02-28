ALTON, Ill. — Two men are facing charges after police said they were involved in a pair robbed two Metro East gas stations just days apart earlier this month.

Levon Fields was charged with two counts of armed robbery and Antonio Dobbins was charged with armed robbery in connection with the robberies.

Alton Police said they were called to investigate an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station on the 2500 block of Brown Street on the morning of Feb. 18.

Witnesses told police a man with his face covered pulled out a gun and took some cash from the register.

Two days later, Alton police got a call from investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Department about a similar robbery at Casey's General Store on West Delmar.

The two departments worked together on the case and took Fields and Dobbins into custody about a week later.

Fields' bond was set at $300,000 while Dobbins' was set at $150,000.

