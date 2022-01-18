2 people linked to death of Galena man, charged with tampering with evidence

A man died in November of last year. Investigators believe his body was moved near a rural road in Dade County.

GALENA, Mo. — Two people have been charged with tampering with evidence in the shooting death of a Galena man in November, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Billy Mack Walker, 58, died from a gunshot wound in late November. The patrol said investigators believe he was killed in Stone County before his body was moved to a rural road near Greenfield in Dade County.

Gerald Keith Hoffman, 54, and Sheila Renee Phillips, 57, were charged Friday with tampering with evidence in Walker’s death.

No murder charges have been filed in the case but the highway patrol said an autopsy found that Walker's death was a homicide.