2 charged after fight leads to deadly shooting in Alton

Chance Singleton, 17, was charged with first-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the shooting that left DeAndre Brewster dead on May 2

ALTON, Ill. — Two men are facing charges after police said they were involved in a fight and deadly shooting in Alton, Illinois, earlier this month.

Chance Singleton, 17, was charged with murder and Dasani Stewart, 20, was charged with multiple gun crimes in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Elm Street in the early morning hours of May 2 for a report of a large fight. As officers neared the scene, they heard gunshots. They were able to find two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died. The man who died was identified as DeAndre Brewster.

During a week-long investigation, police discovered multiple people fired shots during the incident, that the shooters knew the victims before the incident.

On Tuesday, the Madison County State's Attorney charged Singleton and Stewart in connection with the incident. Both are in custody and are being held on bond.

Singleton was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bond was set $2 million.

Stewart was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bond was set at $500,000.