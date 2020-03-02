ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men were charged in connection with the robbery of a Washington University student and an attempted robbery of a woman Saturday night.

Sunday evening, 20-year-old Malik Dorsey and 19-year-old Darrion Gardner were each charged with robbery, attempted robbery and assault in connection with the robberies.

On Saturday, the Washington University Police Department said in a security memo that a student was walking at around 8 p.m. on Kingsland Avenue, between Waterman Avenue and Kingsbury Boulevard, when two people came up to him from behind.

One of the suspects showed what the victim thought was a handgun and demanded the student's property, police said. The suspects took his backpack and ran south on Kingsland Avenue.

Clayton police said at around the same time, the same men approached a woman on the Concordia Seminary and demanded her property at gunpoint. She didn't have anything to give, so they pushed her over and ran off.

Police said they found Dorsey and Gardner a few blocks north of Delmar. When they found them, police said the men had the Washington University student's property as well as a pellet gun.

Both men are being held on $75,000, cash-only bonds.

Police said they believe both men were involved in other robberies.

