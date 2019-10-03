BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man and a woman are facing charges after police said they fled from police at St. Clair Square and crashed into a car in East St. Louis.

Garnet R. Patton, 43, and Devin B. Hall, 39, were charged Sunday in connection with the Thursday incident that sent an innocent person to the hospital.

Police said they were called to St. Clair Square for a theft Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they saw Hall coming out of the store. They said she headed for a car in the parking lot, and Patton was outside the car pushed an officer to keep the officer from getting to the woman.

Police said as Patton and Hall got into the car, the officer followed them and was partially inside the car when they started to drive away. The officer was able to safely get out of the car and radio in what happened.

Officers with another agency spotted them on getting off I-64 at Route 111 and started a chase, police said. The chase ended with a crash at 30th and State.

They were arrested on the scene of the crash before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Patton, of East St. Louis, was charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing, two counts of aggravated battery, and single counts of armed violence, theft and mob action. His bond was set at $200,000.

Hall was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of theft, resisting a peace officer, obstruction of identification and mob action. Her bond was set at $125,000.