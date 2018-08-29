SWANSEA, Ill. – Two people have been arrested and charged with arson in connection to a fire in the Metro East over the weekend.

Swansea police and fire crews responded to the 1400 block of North 2nd Street where someone set a residence on fire with multiple people, including children inside. While officials were on their way to the fire, dispatch alert them that a man set fire to the home and fled on foot.

Officers found heavy smoke and fire on the north side of the home. Investigators found there were 11 people inside the residence at the time of the fire. Six of the people were juveniles, four of them were under the age of four and one was a two-week old baby. No one was injured in the fire.

Alissa S. Spears, 18, and Deandre C. Jackson, 19, were taken into custody. Jackson was taken to the hospital where he was treated for burns he sustained while lighting the fire. Both were transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said, “Eleven people could have been killed in this fire, including children and an infant. A neighbor called and saved all these people by alerting them to the fire set by Jackson. The Swansea Fire Department responded quickly and did an amazing job saving the building and helping people. Swansea Police Sgt. Jason Frank, and officers, worked a chaotic scene with people resisting arrest. Fairview Police provided mutual aid and arrested Jackson near Mel Price Park. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with interviews and the entire investigation. This was a total team effort of citizens saving lives and multiple entities working together.”

On August 27, the State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jackson with one felony count of aggravated arson and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Spears was charged with one felony count aggravated arson and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest. Both of their bonds have been set at $500,000.

© 2018 KSDK