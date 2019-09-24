ST. LOUIS — Two young children were in the car when a woman was carjacked Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of O’Fallon around 8:05 p.m. where a 28-year-old woman said she, an 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were getting out of their car when two unknown men approach them.

One of the men got into the passenger’s seat and demanded the woman’s keys with a gun.

The woman got out of the car and another man got in and they left the scene. None of the victims were injured.

