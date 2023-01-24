Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is responding to two scenes in south St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a male victim shot in his chest. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is responding to the scene.

A second victim was found shot in the groin in the 3500 block of Nebraska. There is no update on his condition as of Tuesday night.

The second shooting happened 15 minutes later at 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Avenue and Delor Street between the Dutchtown and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.

Responding officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her face. She was not conscious or breathing at the scene. The Homicide Division is also responding, according to police.

In the second shooting, homicide detectives were called to investigate due to how seriously the victim was injured. As of 8 p.m., she has not been pronounced dead.