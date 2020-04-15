ST. LOUIS — It was a violent Tuesday night in the City of St. Louis.

Two people were shot to death and four others were injured in separate shootings across the city.

The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. where two women were shot in north St. Louis. It happened near Elias Avenue and N. Broadway, which is in the Baden neighborhood. Both women were conscious and breathing when they were transported to area hospitals, according to the police report.

A few hours later, a man was shot in the arm while driving on a St. Louis interstate. It happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near N. Grand. The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, according to the police report.

Around 9:40 p.m., a man was found shot in south St. Louis along the edge of the Kosciusko neighborhood. According to the police report, he was also involved in an accident. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Not even an hour later – a teenage girl was shot to death. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened, but police said she was dropped off in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue. Police believe she’s between the ages of 13 and 16.

She is the fifth child to be fatally shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020.

CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

About 20 minutes later, a young man was shot and killed in the Marina Villa neighborhood. Police responded to the 3600 block of S. Broadway around 10:50 p.m. A man between the ages of 18 and 20 was found shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the first homicide of the year in the Marine Villa neighborhood, according to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There were no homicides in the neighborhood in 2019.

No suspect information has been made available for any of the shootings. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.