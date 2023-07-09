2 dead after Jennings shooting, police say

The man and woman were shot in their car near the intersection of Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Drive, officers said.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man and woman are dead and no suspect has been arrested after a shooting near Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Drive in Jennings on Saturday, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

When the police arrived at the scene, they spotted a car stopped in the eastbound lane. The woman and man inside of the car appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found that the victims were traveling eastbound on West Florissant Avenue when the suspect vehicle began shooting at the victims' car, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

