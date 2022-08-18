2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis

Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just north of the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police found two men on either side of the street. Both had several gunshot wounds and were not conscious or breathing.

One of the men was in his 40s and the other was in his 50s, police said.

A 5 On Your Side photographer counted at least 15 police units at the scene and several evidence markers on the street.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as soon as information becomes available.

