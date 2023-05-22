Shoppers concerned about safety after 2 deadly shootings outside Glasgow Village convenience store

"The store is not the problem. The problem is these people who are doing all this crazy shooting," said one shopper.

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — For years, many people in one Glasgow Village neighborhood in north St. Louis County have relied on Uptown Market and Liquor Store for necessities.

Some walk.

Others like Mike Willis occasionally drive.

"I go to that store every day. If that store wasn't there, I would have to drive all the way over to Interstate 270 to get what I need. It's just convenient," said Willis.

However, some residents' safety concerns are now growing.

"It's terrible," said one shopper who didn't want to disclose her name.

Two deadly shootings just days apart in the store's parking lot have sparked fear in some shoppers.

"It's ridiculous. We can't even come up here and get something from the corner store without somebody shooting," said one concerned mom.

"It's mad. It's crazy. It's a sad thing," said another customer.

Witnesses told police shortly after none last Monday people in two cars rode by, fired multiple shots and sped off.

The Glasgow Village mom had two sons just nine and 16 years old.

Police say a man and another woman suffered gunshot wounds.

"She was a real sweet girl. She was a good, friendly person. She talked to everybody," said Mike Willis.

"I'm hurt because every time I would go to that store I saw Casandra and now I'm not going to see her again. I also feel sorry for her boys and her family," said Willis.

Police say three days later more gunshots rang out just after 10:30 Thursday night outside the business.

They say someone walked up, shot and killed 43-year-old Antwaine Young and wounded a woman.

The manager didn't want to talk on camera.

He told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend Young and Cole were both regular customers at his family-owned store that's been in the neighborhood for more than 15 years.

The manager also expressed his frustration following the violence outside their business and condolences to the families of Casandra Cole and Antwaine Young.

Meantime, this one shopper has had enough of the gunfire.

"This may be my last time coming to this store. I'm ready to move and I am ready to take my kids and go," said the mom.

As of tonight, police are still looking for the shooters in both crimes.

They're asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.