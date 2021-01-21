2 East St. Louis men wanted on federal kidnapping, shooting charges captured

Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, had been wanted since Dec. 21, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Two men from East St. Louis who were wanted on federal kidnapping charges were captured on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, had been wanted since Dec. 21, 2020, after the two were charged in connection with the kidnapping and shooting of Kein Eastman.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the brothers were located and arrested on Hillwood Drive in Belleville.

The federal charges allege that on Aug. 13, 2020, Kenwyn kidnapped Kein Eastman from a residence in East St. Louis after accusing Eastman of stealing personal property. Kendrick is alleged to have joined in the kidnapping later in the day. According to court documents, there is video evidence of Kendrick shooting Eastman with a .45 caliber handgun.

The SUV used in the kidnapping was discovered burned following the shooting. Eastman’s body has not been found and he has not been seen or heard from since that day.

If convicted, Kenwyn and Kendrick face up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

No court date has been scheduled at this time.

Jasmine M. Crawford, 23, was also charged in Nov. 16, 2020, with obstruction of justice for tampering with a Ring doorbell as it recorded portions of the crime. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. Her initial court appearance is set for Jan. 25.