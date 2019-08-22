FERGUSON, Mo. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ferguson Thursday afternoon.

Ferguson police said they were called to the complex on the 9300 block of Caddiefield at around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found two victims awake and alert but suffering gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police found the victims were in an apartment when an argument escalated to a shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department.

