Gunfire strikes 2 in Monday O'Fallon Park shooting

A man and a woman were injured when someone opened fire on a vehicle shortly after noon Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon today in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responding to the park found a 34-year-old woman who had been shot in the back near Bosley Road. A 41-year-old man who was standing in the park at the time of the shooting was struck in the leg.

The woman who had been shot told police she and another woman were sitting in her car when men inside another vehicle fired at them. The women told police their assailants were inside a grey car with dark tinted windows and a sunroof.

The woman and the man who were struck by gunfire were both transported to an area hospital by EMS.

This shooting follows a violent weekend in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. There were at least 15 shootings across the area, including three that were fatal.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips to unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html