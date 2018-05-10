ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people were shot near The Grove after midnight Friday.

According to police, two people were shot in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Both victims were dropped off at a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

They’re both listed in critical condition. Police have not provided any details on any suspects.

The double shooting comes just as organizers are getting ready for ‘Grove Fest’ this weekend.



