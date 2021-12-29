2 injured after argument between customers leads to shooting at Church's Chicken in Overland

Police said both customers were taken to the hospital for treatment but did not say how severely either customer was hurt.

OVERLAND, Mo. — Two customers were injured at a Church's Chicken in Overland, Missouri, after an argument led to a shooting inside the restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant on Woodson Road. Police said two customers in the restaurant got into an argument and shot at each other.

An employee who was working in the restaurant at the time said one of the customers was shot in the leg and ran across the street to a QuikTrip. Police didn't say where the other person was struck.

Police said both customers were taken to the hospital for treatment but did not say how severely either customer was hurt.

A few hours after the shooting, workers were replacing a pane of glass on the restaurant.