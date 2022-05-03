2 injured in shooting at north St. Louis bar

Police said a man and woman were injured early Saturday morning when several men fired shots at a bar on the city's north side.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A man and woman were injured early Saturday morning when several men fired shots at a bar on the city's north side, police said.

The 28-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were inside the Diamond Squared Bar in the 3800 block of North Prairie Ave. when they were struck shortly after midnight. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Gunfire also struck several windows and walls inside the bar, as well as multiple vehicles parked outside.

"It appeared to be about 30 rounds," said James Cushon-Bey, who owns properties near the bar and heard the shooting.

"Absolutely we need the support of the community," he said.

So far, St. Louis police haven't said anything a possible motive.

There have been at least five shootings this year in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, where the bar is located, compared to eight during the same period in 2021.

People who live in the neighborhood said they would like to see more programs throughout St. Louis that would give teenagers more positive things to do before they turn to violence.

Brandon Bosley, a Democratic alderman who represents the city's Third Ward, said the idea is to "stop the shooter before he starts shooting."

Next week, Bosley plans to ask the city to invest at least $10 million of the $135 million in federal dollars it received as part of the American Rescue Plan into his ward.

"(We need) more community centers, more recreational centers and also we need a few million dollars to go into skills building," he said, all in hopes of building a safer community.