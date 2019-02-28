ST. LOUIS — Two juveniles were arrested and handed over to the juvenile courts in connection with a carjacking earlier this month.

Police said the man was shot in the head during a carjacking just outside his home. St. Louis Police said it happened Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Hodiamont.

During the initial investigation, police said the suspects were 14 and 16. The names of the juveniles were not released.

5 On Your Side spoke with the victim’s wife, who did not want to show her face. She said she, her husband and their three young kids had just returned home. Her husband helped them get settled inside and then returned to the car. That’s when the teens approached him.

They moved to St. Louis from Kenya nine years ago for a better life.

Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt introduced a statute to better address and prosecute violent carjackings in Missouri.

However, there is one element this legislation doesn’t impact: juveniles arrested for carjacking.

5 On Your Side asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office if they had a strategy for how to cut down on the number of juvenile carjacking offenses. They declined to comment saying they would just let Schmitt’s news conference speak for itself.

State Senator Bob Onder, one of the sponsors of this legislation tells 5 On Your Side, these changes are a great first step but he hopes he and other lawmakers can find other ways to reduce the number of juveniles involved in carjackings.