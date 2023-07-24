Man arrested after shooting child, 2 adults in their legs in Dutchtown, police say

The shooting happened near the intersection of Keokuk Street and Nebraska Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

ST. LOUIS — A child and two adults were recovering after being shot in St. Louis, the city's police department said. The husband, wife and 12-year-old son had gunshot wounds to their legs and were conscious and breathing.

The victims were near the intersection of Keokuk Street and Nebraska Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood when the shooting happened, officers said. There were multiple police officers at the scene and police tape underneath a balcony when 5 On Your Side arrived.

An investigator at the scene of the shooting said two groups of children were feuding when a man came outside and fired gunshots. Police have since arrested the man. Officers have not released his identity.

Police previously reported that the shooting victims included two children and one adult. They have since updated their report.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as additional information is released.

