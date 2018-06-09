EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Two people were killed in an overnight crash in the Metro East late Wednesday night following a police pursuit, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the driver of a car being pursued by police collided into a tanker truck as it crossed the intersection of Route 111 and New Poag Road in Edwardsville. The Wood River Police Department told 5 On Your Side both people inside of the car evading police were killed as a result of the crash.

One car slammed under a tanker truck overnight at New Poag and 111 in Illinois. 111 north south at New Poag is still closed off. West bound New Poag off of 255 is closed off. Crews are still working to clean up scene #TISL @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/0bjg9lFbPb — Andy sidwell (@AMSidwell) September 6, 2018

There were no reports of any injuries for the driver of the tanker truck.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

