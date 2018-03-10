ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in the span of four hours Tuesday in a neighborhood actively being monitored by the St. Louis Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police found a man with numerous gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Congress. Then, just before 9:45 p.m., another man was found with numerous gunshot wounds. Both men died from their injuries.

Known as 'Hayden's Rectangle,' named after the Chief of Police John Hayden Jr., the area is a rough triangle bordered by Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Goodfellow Boulevard, West Florissant Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue.

Hayden's reasoning, he said, was to focus on a part of the city where a large fraction of crime is occurring.

