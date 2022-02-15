2 luxury cars stolen from Carvana lot in Hazelwood

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two luxury cars were stolen from a Carvana lot in Hazelwood, Missouri, early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were called to the car lot on Phantom Drive at around 1:40 a.m. for a report of two cars being stolen.

A security guard said a white-colored vehicle drove onto the lot and let two people out of the car. The security guard said the suspects entered two parked on the lot and drove away, with the white-colored vehicle following.

Police Chief Gregg Hall said the thieves stole a Jaguar and an Audi.

No other information about the incident was provided.